Khalid is currently on his massive Free Spirit arena tour, but the singer-songwriter took some time from his busy schedule to treat unsuspecting restaurant patrons to a surprise performance.

The 21-year-old El Paso native took the stage at Smoke BBQ Restaurant in downtown San Antonio for an impromptu karaoke performance. He signed up with a cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” — under a fake name, according to a Facebook post. Still, the minute Khalid stepped onto the stage, his superstar voice betrayed him. He sounded absolutely gorgeous, making one of the most famous (and most covered) songs in music history his own.

“The world stops when Khalid walks into your restaurant on karaoke night, signs up as another name, and sings his heart out!,” a post from the restaurant reads. “What. A. Night. And what an amazing person!”

Khalid was also kind enough to take photos with fans at the restaurant. Apparently, when asked how he found out about Smoke, Khalid said that he “Googled downtown’s best BBQ.” I’m sure the food is great, but that night, the performances were even better.

Khalid’s Free Spirit tour continues on this summer. Check out his upcoming tour dates here, and watch him perform “Hallelujah” above.