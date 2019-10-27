Kid Cudi has been reflecting on his personal growth and issued an apology to those he’s wronged in the past. The rapper took to social media on Friday night to talk about all the ways he’s changed in the past ten years and apologized to his past girlfriends for not treating them right while he was learning more about himself.

The “Kids See Ghosts” rapper discussed what he’s learned over the past 35 years on earth, starting with his relationships.

“U can’t be in love w someone until u love yourself,” he wrote. “It took me years to learn that.”

U cant be in love w someone until u love yourself. It took me years to learn that. — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) October 26, 2019

The rapper then gave his apologies to anyone he hurt while figuring himself out, particularly his ex-girlfriends.

“I apologize to all my girlfriends in my 20s and early 30s I let down and treated like sh*t because I wasn’t right,” he said. Cudi admitted that all of his past relationship failures were because of him, but once he accepted that fact he could move on and grow to be a better person.

I apologize to all my girlfriends in my 20s and early 30s I let down and treated like shit because I wasnt right. All of my relationships didnt work out because of me. I had to accept that and find peace and be better. — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) October 26, 2019

Cudi went on to say he’s had a lot of personal grown in the past three years alone, and he’s learning to accept the person he is.