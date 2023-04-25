Kid Cudi is about as accomplished as they come in terms of rapper/actors. In addition to an active and beloved music career, he regularly pops up in high-profile shows and movies, like Westworld, Don’t Look Up, and his own Entergalactic. Now, he’s getting back in the saddle with a new movie project.

Deadline reports that Cudi is set to star in (and co-produce) Hell Naw, Sony Pictures’ “action horror-comedy” produced by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson. Keith and Kenny Lucas, aka The Lucas Brothers, are writing the script. Of the movie, Deadline notes, “The plot is being kept under wraps, but we do know the film is set during Paris Fashion Week and there will be zombies.”

Cudi says of the project, “This movie has been five years in the making. I am telling the world now, this film will f*ck you up in all the best ways. I have been a horror fan since I was 7 years old, the first horror movies I ever saw were Night Of The Living Dead and Evil Dead. And from that point on, I was hooked on the feeling of being frightened. I’ve been wanting to get into this world creating my own stories for a long time, and now, and after years of working it out in my head, it’s finally happening. Sam, The Lucas Brothers, and myself have really crafted a tale we feel everyone who’s a fan of horror and comedy will enjoy. You will laugh, oh yes you will, but the horror aspect of this movie will really be something to see. You will be shook. I promise. Y’all know I don’t play around.”