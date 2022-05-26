Kidd Kenn Serves Face And ‘Body’ In His ‘UPROXX Sessions’ Performance

You may not have heard of Kidd Kenn before, but thanks to the doors opened by openly queer artists like Lil Nas X and Tyler The Creator, you’re likely to hear a whole lot more from him soon enough. Hailing from Chicago, the 19-year-old rapper makes his UPROXX Sessions debut with “Body,” his self-praising new single. It’s a song he says he made “so people could feel confident about their body, any color, any shape, any size.”

Signed to Island Records at just 16 years old, Kidd Kenn has been buzzing on social media ever since, releasing a string of fan-favorite EPs and collaborating with stars like Rico Nasty and Cupcakke. He’s also received co-signs from Cardi B, Latto, and Nicki Minaj, and became the first openly gay rapper to appear in the BET Hip Hop Awards Cypher. Along with Saucy Santana, he’s helping pave the way to a more inclusive future in hip-hop music.

Watch Kidd Kenn perform “Body” for UPROXX Sessions above.

