Killer Mike Joked That He And His Wife ‘Need A Third,’ And He Thinks Taylor Swift Fits The Bill

When a microphone gets in front of Killer Mike, the result is either going to be really great (his Grammy Award-winning album >Michael) or make anyone listening want to groan aloud in horror. His latest stint on The Daily Show falls into the latter category — at least, it does for me — and I think we should maybe consider restricting his engagement with live mics to him rapping on them and nothing else.

While Mike reflected on his Grammy wins, host Jordan Klepper asked him a jokey question about another award show fixture, Taylor Swift, wondering if Swift “snubbed Celine [Dion].” The minor controversy found fans nitpicking Swift for not properly acknowledging the Canadian diva, who presented her the award for Album Of The Year (despite her Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis). Unfortunately, Mike took it left almost immediately, praising her for winning the award, then jokingly propositioning the “Anti-Hero” singer.

“She won at the Grammys,” he noted. “Her boyfriend won the Chiefs. If she’s into poly, me and my wife need a third. We’re trying to win again.”

Yikes, Mike.

Klepper did his best to mitigate the off-color joke, asking, “You feel like you could pull off polygamy right now?” prompting Mike to reel it in a bit. “I feel I could pull it off,” he said. “Only problem is my wife’s good with a gun. She doesn’t agree. But I’ll keep trying for all the men out there.”

Hey, man. That sounds like a YOU problem. Don’t do anything for all the men. My name’s Bennett and I ain’t in it. I’m sure the Swifties will be nice about this when they find out. It’s not like there isn’t already a wildly problematic history of rappers saying gross things about their leader.