In honor of the start of this year’s Halloween weekend, Kim Kardashian shared some snaps of her childrens’ costumes on social media. The theme? ’90s legends. North, the oldest daughter, pays tribute to the late Aaliyah with a matching Tommy Hilfiger set and a necklace. The outfit was nearly identical to Aaliyah’s 1997 advertisements for the company’s Next Generation Jeans campaign.

Kardashian’s six-year-old son, Saint, poses next to his siblings as Snoop Dogg. He’s dressed in a flannel and what appears to be a pair of Converse sneakers. Meanwhile, her second daughter, Chicago, is costumed as Sade — complete with tiny gold hoops, the classic Candian tuxedo, and even a replica of the bracelet. Needless to say, the inspiration pulled for each outfit was incredibly well duplicated.

Last, but certainly not least, Kardashian’s youngest son, Psalm, went as Eazy-E. He rocks some shades, a baseball hat reading “Compton,” and a pair of black, fingerless gloves. Each child’s costume is a masterclass in Halloween. “THE ICONS – AALIYAH, SADE, SNOOP, EAZY E,” she captioned the post. The final slide features comparison shots used of all four musicians.

While each child appeared in both a group photo and individual portraits, Kardashian herself did not. With Halloween steadily approaching on Monday, the reality star’s costume has yet to be revealed. Last year, she went as a robot cowgirl.

Check out Kim Kardashian’s childrens’ costumes above.