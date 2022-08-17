San Bernardino rapper KINGMOSTWANTED has proved he’s one of Cali’s most promising talents. His single “In My City” had a viral moment on Tik-Tok, piling millions of views and thousands of videos from creators. And with singles like “Cali Lovin” and collaborations with West Coast artists like AZ Chike, label mate MCM Raymond & KayDaBandit, KINGMOSTWANTED doesn’t shy away from his roots.

In today’s UPROXX Sessions, he represents the West with his single “Cali Lovin,” sampling Ice Cube’s infamous 90’s banger “Check Yo Self. The song is upbeat and boastful, selling California dreams with KINGMOSTWANTED rapping of the state’s infamous Interstate 10 (I-10) and lyrics like “weed puffin, Cali loving, the music up high and I’m outchea thuggin.” In addition to delivering a turnt-up rendition of his latest single, he brings his crew, a cup of coffee, and a laid-back cadence to Uproxx Studios.

Watch KingMostWanted perform “Cali Lovin” for UPROXX Sessions above.

