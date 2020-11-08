King Von’s Alleged Murderer Has Been Arrested And Charged In His Death

The hip-hop community was unfortunately shaken once again this past week as it sadly lost another one of its promising young acts. Up and coming Chicago rapper King Von was shot and killed at a nightclub in Atlanta on November 6. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the rapper, along with four other individuals, were shot at Monaco Hookah Lounge.

The incident apparently occurred after an argument began in the lounge’s parking lot and resulted in three killed and two injured. Just a day after the Chicago rapper’s untimely death, authorities in Atlanta revealed that a suspect was arrested and charged in King Von’s death.

On Saturday, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Atlanta police officers obtained warrants to arrest the person they think is responsible for King Von’s death. The individual, 22-year-old Timothy Leeks, was later arrested and is currently facing a felony murder charge. Leeks is in police custody at Grady Hospital where he is receiving treatment for a gunshot wound. Prior to the arrest, a representative for the Atlanta Police Department spoke to Complex about the rapper’s death and events that led up to it.

“It is our understanding Dayvon Bennett, aka King Von was shot and killed during this morning’s shooting and we are seeing rumors being spread indicating he was shot and killed by APD officers,” the rep said. “At this time, our investigators believe Mr. Bennett was shot during the initial shootout between the two groups of males, prior to police responding and attempting to stop the shooting. Additionally, Mr. Bennett was not located at the scene, but arrived at a hospital shortly after the shooting, via private vehicle.”

