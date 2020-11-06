Lil Durk Reacts To Hearing News Of King Von’s Death: ‘My Twin Gone’

After news of rising Chicago rapper King Von’s death Friday, many musicians like YG, Chance The Rapper, Dreezy, and more offered their condolences. Lil Durk, who was very close to the rapper, didn’t hear the news until Friday afternoon and shortly thereafter took to social media to express his grief.

Durk shared a tribute to Von on his Instagram page following news of his passing. “MY TWIN GONE,” he wrote in the caption. “I LOVE YOU BABY BRO – D ROY.”

Durk had become close with Von, whose real name was Dayvon Bennett, after Durk signed the rapper to his Only The Family record label. At the time of Von’s death, both the rappers were awaiting trial for a February 2019 incident where the two were accused of robbing and shooting a man in Atlanta.

According to several reports, Von died after sustaining gunshot wounds following an altercation in an Atlanta nightclub. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the incident left three dead and three injured. Following news of his death, rumors circulated which claimed Von had been shot by a police officer, but TMZ recently reported those claims to be false, saying the shooting happened before officers were able to arrive on the scene.

See Lil Durk’s reaction above.