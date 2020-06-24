Kodak Black Threatens To Sue Walmart Over Knockoff Sniper Gang Chains

The latest rapper to take Walmart to task for not policing its website more thoroughly is Kodak Black, who threatened to sue the retailer despite being incarcerated for gun possession. TMZ reports that the 23-year-old rapper from Pompano Beach, Florida had his lawyer prepare a cease-and-desist letter to both Walmart and the third-party vendor on Walmart’s site.

“If Walmart refuses to recognize that the seller is not a licensed authorized dealer of Sniper Gang products, we will be proceeding with a lawsuit against both Walmart and the unauthorized seller,” Kodak’s attorney Bradford Cohen told TMZ. Jackboy, Kodak’s artist, posted a tweet as well, tagging Walmart’s Twitter account and warning, “Y’all better hope y’all can’t get sued because if so Sniper Gang about to have [our] own Walmart.”

@Walmart Y’all Better Hope Y’all Can’t Get Sued Because If So Sniper Gang About To Have Are Own Walmart 🤔 SniperMart Coming Soon 😈 pic.twitter.com/mBECmNneAu — 1804 JACKBOY 💤 (@Jackboy) June 23, 2020

21 Savage previously echoed the sentiment with regard to his “Savage” and “Slaughter Gang” chains, which were also being advertised on the site, tagging Lil Baby and telling him, “We finna own one.” Lil Baby was the first of the aggrieved artists to notice the knockoffs when his “4PF” chain was brought to his attention. According to TMZ, Walmart claims it’s taking steps to remove the knockoff rapper gang chains from its site.

Kodak Black is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.