Getty Image
Music

Kodak Black Threatens To Sue Walmart Over Knockoff Sniper Gang Chains

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

The latest rapper to take Walmart to task for not policing its website more thoroughly is Kodak Black, who threatened to sue the retailer despite being incarcerated for gun possession. TMZ reports that the 23-year-old rapper from Pompano Beach, Florida had his lawyer prepare a cease-and-desist letter to both Walmart and the third-party vendor on Walmart’s site.

“If Walmart refuses to recognize that the seller is not a licensed authorized dealer of Sniper Gang products, we will be proceeding with a lawsuit against both Walmart and the unauthorized seller,” Kodak’s attorney Bradford Cohen told TMZ. Jackboy, Kodak’s artist, posted a tweet as well, tagging Walmart’s Twitter account and warning, “Y’all better hope y’all can’t get sued because if so Sniper Gang about to have [our] own Walmart.”

21 Savage previously echoed the sentiment with regard to his “Savage” and “Slaughter Gang” chains, which were also being advertised on the site, tagging Lil Baby and telling him, “We finna own one.” Lil Baby was the first of the aggrieved artists to notice the knockoffs when his “4PF” chain was brought to his attention. According to TMZ, Walmart claims it’s taking steps to remove the knockoff rapper gang chains from its site.

Kodak Black is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
×