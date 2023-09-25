Krayzie Bone Was Reportedly Hospitalized With Bleeding In His Lungs

Cleveland rapper Krayzie Bone, one of the members of the pioneering Ohio rap group Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, has reportedly been hospitalized and is scheduled to undergo surgery to repair internal bleeding in his lung. According to TMZ, the 50-year-old rap veteran began coughing up blood on Friday and checked himself into an LA hospital. Doctors found a bleeding artery in one of his lungs and operated, placing him in an induced coma to aid his recovery. However, the artery has continued to bleed, and as of press time, they’ve scheduled a second surgery, hoping to fix the problem for good.

Due to Krayzie Bone’s, whose real name is Anthony Henderson, status as a giant in the hip-hop world, his bandmate Bizzy Bone’s plea for prayers on his behalf was met with an enthusiastic response from stars throughout the genre on social media, including NBA stars such as LeBron James (also an Ohio native). Krayzie Bone’s family asks for privacy as they determine next steps for his care and is at the hospital now awaiting updates.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, after their trailblazing start in hip-hop in the ’90s, have seen renewed interest from the community after participating in a truly chaotic Verzuz hits battle in 2021. Since then, contemporary artists like Logic and Saba have either covered or collaborated with members of the band while Fat Joe recently recalled a behind-the-scenes story from the creation of one of the group’s most iconic records.