Jo McCaughey

Just a couple weeks after unleashing his latest single “Loading Zone,” Kurt Vile has decided to finally spill all the beans and has revealed the title, cover and release date for his next full-length album. Titled Bottle It In, Vile’s new full-length solo project is set to his the shelves on October 12.

“I’ve been bouncing around a lot and recording all over,” he said in a statement. “My family would meet me in the middle of America, and we’d go on a road trip somewhere. I would record in between all that stuff.” To help him assemble the project, which was largely recorded at The Beer Hole in Los Angeles, with the help of The War On Drugs/Alabama Shakes producer Shawn Everett, Vile also pulled in a variety of different guests, including Kim Gordon and Cass McCombs, as well as Warpaint’s Stella Mozgawa and Mary Lattimore.

To get his fans a little more amped up about the release, Vile has also decided to share an epic, nine-minute long new song called “Bassackwards,” that is said to be the centerpiece of his latest album.

Kurt Vile’s new album Bottle It In is set to drop on October 12 via Matador. You can pre-order it here and cover art and his full slate of upcoming tour dates below.

Matador

11/24 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues

11/28 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/30 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

12/03 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

12/05 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Jones Assembly

12/06 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

12/07 — Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall

12/09 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

12/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

12/12 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

12/14 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

12/15 — Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

12/16 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

12/19 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

12/20 — Madison, WI @ Sylvee

12/21 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

12/22 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

12/29 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Metropolitan Opera House

02/14 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

02/15 — Montreal, QUE @ Mtelus

02/16 — Toronto, ONT @ Danforth Music Hall

02/19 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

02/20 — Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

02/21 — Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

02/22 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners

02/23 — Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theatre

02/24 — St. Louis, MO @ Pageant

02/26 — Omaha, NE @ The Slowdown

02/27 — Kansas City, MO @ Truman

02/28 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

03/01 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

03/02 — Las Vegas, NV @ House Of Blues

03/04 — Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

03/05 — Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

03/06 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

03/08 — New Braunfels, TX @ Gruene Hall

03/09 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

03/10 — New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

03/12 — Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

03/13 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

03/15 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

03/16 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium