Just a couple weeks after unleashing his latest single “Loading Zone,” Kurt Vile has decided to finally spill all the beans and has revealed the title, cover and release date for his next full-length album. Titled Bottle It In, Vile’s new full-length solo project is set to his the shelves on October 12.
“I’ve been bouncing around a lot and recording all over,” he said in a statement. “My family would meet me in the middle of America, and we’d go on a road trip somewhere. I would record in between all that stuff.” To help him assemble the project, which was largely recorded at The Beer Hole in Los Angeles, with the help of The War On Drugs/Alabama Shakes producer Shawn Everett, Vile also pulled in a variety of different guests, including Kim Gordon and Cass McCombs, as well as Warpaint’s Stella Mozgawa and Mary Lattimore.
To get his fans a little more amped up about the release, Vile has also decided to share an epic, nine-minute long new song called “Bassackwards,” that is said to be the centerpiece of his latest album.
Kurt Vile’s new album Bottle It In is set to drop on October 12 via Matador. You can pre-order it here and cover art and his full slate of upcoming tour dates below.
11/24 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues
11/28 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
11/30 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
12/03 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
12/05 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Jones Assembly
12/06 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
12/07 — Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall
12/09 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
12/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
12/12 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre
12/14 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
12/15 — Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
12/16 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
12/19 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
12/20 — Madison, WI @ Sylvee
12/21 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall
12/22 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
12/29 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Metropolitan Opera House
02/14 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
02/15 — Montreal, QUE @ Mtelus
02/16 — Toronto, ONT @ Danforth Music Hall
02/19 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
02/20 — Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
02/21 — Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
02/22 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners
02/23 — Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theatre
02/24 — St. Louis, MO @ Pageant
02/26 — Omaha, NE @ The Slowdown
02/27 — Kansas City, MO @ Truman
02/28 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
03/01 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
03/02 — Las Vegas, NV @ House Of Blues
03/04 — Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren
03/05 — Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
03/06 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
03/08 — New Braunfels, TX @ Gruene Hall
03/09 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
03/10 — New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre
03/12 — Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
03/13 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
03/15 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
03/16 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
