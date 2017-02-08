Lady Gaga’s career-spanning Super Bowl performance was one of the more entertaining halftime shows in recent memory — especially the part where she did her best Sting impression — but viewers still found things to criticize. Not about how she sounded (which was great), but how she looked (which was also great). Twitter lit up with confounding tweets like, “Lady Gaga gotta cover that stomach back up,” and “Lady Gaga ate too many babies at spirit cooking. Her tummy is a LITTLE CHUBBY,” whatever the heck that means.
Gaga responded to the body-shaming on Instagram, where she wrote, “I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I’m proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too.” She continued, “No matter who you are or what you do. I could give you a million reasons why you don’t need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed. Be you, and be relentlessly you. That’s the stuff of champions. thank you so much everyone for supporting me. I love you guys.” Gaga’s message resonated with her Little Monsters.
Lady Gaga is fat. This is a fact. Sure, its an “alternative fact,” but thats still a kind of fact!
Well, there is the word ‘fact’ in that phrase so it must be fact!
The men who are calling her fat online are free to post a picture of themselves without a shirt on for the internet to evaluate. But they won’t do that. Because they are fat.
This
I was at a super bowl party where this 400 lb neckbeard was commenting on her looks. Luckily, multiple people called him a fucking moron and he ended up leaving after spending the 3rd quarter in another room.
Yea fuck these people, but good lord that is a lot of words, Gaga. Can’t anyone just respond with “No. Fuck you” anymore?
Still manages to get in a plug for “a million reasons”…
She fine AF. The people who can’t appreciate her real woman look are out of their minds. 11/10 would bang.
Also, her interview on CBS Sunday Morning is a damn good one. Check it out, if ya haven’t already.
would also call her the next day
Already got my toothbrush on her bathroom counter and my underwear strategically hidden.
Whoever said she is fat, needs to get their eyes checked.
i’m not a fan of her, but there is no way i would call her fat. she’s actually very attractive under all of that nonsense.
She can run and dance around a live performance including falling through the air on wires, jumping and spinning, all while actually singing. But shes got a lil’ belly so shes fat, lol?
She’s in better shape than all of those jackasses. Dancing around and performing night after night doesn’t turn one into a fatty.
What kind of freaky hardbody fantasy world do these trolls live in when a woman can’t have soft parts? They are chronic virgins to be sure.
Not a fan of the majority of pop music, but I didn’t even notice her “fatness.” As far as pop divas go, she has them all beat. I giver he respect in the fact that, unlike many pop stars, she has actually music skills. Would be cool to see her do a progressive metal album. Better yet, a collaboration with Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, and Opeth. That would be an interesting project. No hype, just raw musical and poetic talent.
I’m not a Gaga fan…in fact, I’m a retired guy who has heard Lady Gaga whenever I the chance arose and I have great respect for the girl’s talent. I didn’t watch the game so I missed the Gaga show but I caught a replay and I’m really astounded that anybody would criticize such a talented girl about a tiny little bit of flesh at the top of her shorts. Is that what talentless viewers pay attention to now? And then “Tweet” to others like it’s big news? Really? I don’t get that but then…I don’t think I really need to either. Does anybody care at all about showing how small their minds are anymore? Please don’t get back to me…..I can only imagine the horrible little things that would be concocted by those minds if they really got small.
Dont act like we care-isn’t that PR money better spent elsewhere? 3 months of that name on every sports and music culture site-take that shit to the right demo, teenage girls and LGBT
um…who cares?
I like how this is all about how Lady Gaga got fat shamed on Twitter, but doesn’t have a single tweet that fat shames her.
Lady Gaga gave an absolutely perfect, non-stop, LIVE performance that was 100% energy and raw talent, and she didn’t miss a beat or a step. Massive, MASSIVE respect from this old white guy!
… And for the record, anyone who would dare call her “fat” is tragically ignorant.
Body shaming? She should stop wearing the remains of others’ bodies, like the atrocious meat dress and all of the appalling fur she swaddles herself in. THAT is what she should be shamed about and ashamed of, if she only had the sense and decency to realize it. She is disgusting.
if gaga has kids later, they will look like gargoyles