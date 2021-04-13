Lakeyah Gets A Gucci Mane Cosign In Her Boastful ‘Poppin’ Video

Quality Control rapper Lakeyah recently released her sophomore project, In Due Time, and follows up with a stripper-filled video for “Poppin.” Lakeyah prides herself on her lyricism, so who better to offer a cosign than the Atlantan godfather of witty wordplay, Gucci Mane?

In the video, the two rappers are surrounded by girls in a parking lot as Lakeyah shows off her convertible, then they head to the strip club to enjoy a show. Each rapper gets a braggadocious verse, with Gucci’s playing off the rhyme scheme of Lakeyah’s and both centering on the themes of hustle, ambition, and their respective rapper’s sex appeal — in Lakeyah’s case, to both sexes.

In Due Time dropped this past Friday, just a few months after Lakeyah’s debut album, Time’s Up, also released by Quality Control Music. In fact, the 20-year-old rapper’s association with the label is the result of an elaborate plan she cooked up while still in high school.

Convincing her mother to send her from her hometown, Milwaukee, to the Art Institute of Atlanta, she then dropped out after just two months, sending music to the label until founders Coach and P offered her a contract. Considering she’s got Gucci Mane on her second project and a fan base that is growing by the minute, it looks like she made the right choice.

Watch Lakeyah’s “Poppin” video with Gucci Mane above.

In Due Time is out now on Quality Control Music. Get it here.

Gucci Mane is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.