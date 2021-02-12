Quality Control Music’s newest artist Lakeyah made a splash in late 2020 with the City Girls-featuring single “Female Goat,” helping her land a spot on Uproxx’s list of “Rappers To Watch Out For In 2021.” Now, the Milwaukee native is out to prove she can make just as much noise solo with the emotive video for her vulnerable new single “Worst Thing.”

Over a softly strummed acoustic guitar, Lakeyah dresses down a disloyal lover, detailing just how one-sided their relationship has been and daring him to do better or disappear. Meanwhile, the accompanying video alternates between visually depicted the song’s subject matter, with Lakeyah stressing over her ne’er-do-well boyfriend’s trifling ways, and a spirited performance sequence that shows she’s already got the confident delivery of a veteran star.

Maybe that’s because Lakeyah’s first taste of fame came in 2016 when the #SoGoneChallenge based on Monica’s 2003 After The Storm hit had social media going crazy with rappers taking turns spitting their slickest bars to the beat. When the then-15-year-old Lakeyah’s own submission went viral, she set a goal to sign to Quality Control Music, scamming her mom into sending her to Atlanta to attend the Art Institute of Atlanta in 2019. After several months of tagging QC CEO P on her posts, she finally got his attention with a freestyle over JT’s “First Day Out.”

She secured the signing in 2020 after P watched her video slaying another QC artist’s beat. When Lil Baby himself approved of her verse over his “We Paid,” P reached out to offer a deal just a week later. Now, the 20-year-old rapper is promoting her December mixtape Time’s Up, and slowly making a name for herself with her diamond cut delivery and skillful songwriting. Like we said in January, keep an eye out, and don’t be surprised if she’s the next hot rapper competing for a “Queen of Hip-Hop” crown by the time she’s old enough to drink.

Watch Lakeyah’s “Worst Things” video above.