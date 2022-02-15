Before there was “Big Energy” or “Muwop,” Atlanta rapper Latto introduced herself to rap fans with her breakthrough single “B*tch From Da Souf,” which appeared on her 2019 EP Hit The Latto. This song, as well as its remix featuring Saweetie and Trina, helped take Latto from being a teen reality TV star to being signed to RCA Records, where she released her well-received debut album, Queen Of Da Souf.

Now, with her second album in the works and the Monster Outbreak Energy Tour (which she’s headlining) kicking off next month, Latto stops by Uproxx Studios in LA to break down how “B*tch From Da Souf” changed her life on How I Blew Up. Tracking her career from her early interest in reading and language arts to her father’s taking command of her career to put her on the right track to “B*tch From Da Souf” becoming an unexpected success after a title change.

A last-minute video shoot not only changed the song’s trajectory but also Latto’s, accumulating more streams on YouTube than any of Latto’s previous records. From there, it didn’t take long for Latto to become one of the hottest rising stars in hip-hop. She explains how becoming an XXL Freshman in 2020 proved to be both exciting and frustrating, then talks about her plans for the future as presaged by the success of “Big Energy,” her latest big hit, which is doing even better than “B*tch From Da Souf.”

Watch Latto’s episode of How I Blew Up above.