One of trap’s early stars, Gucci Mane has been an influence for the genre’s succeeding talents for well over a decade. Names like Future, Young Thug, Migos, Lil Yachty, and more have all listed the Atlanta star as an influence on their artistry. With his influence still landing on some of today’s acts, Gucci Mane offers his hand to one artist, Mulatto, for her latest release.

A collision of generations, Gucci and Mulatto connect for their “Muwop” single. The song samples Gucci’s 2007 track “Freaky Gurl” and is paired with a video. The visual begins with Mulatto inside a marble-floored room in what looks like a pricey mansion. Seated in front a group of women who are each receiving a pedicure from shirtless gentlemen, Mulatto begins her verse and takes charge of the scene before heading out to the pool with her girls. Finishing off her second verse, the shot then pans to Gucci, who seems to have been minding his business by the pool the whole time. Bringing the song to the close, Gucci and Mulatto head to the front of the mansion to stunt as Gucci raps his verse.

Mulatto says of working with Gucci, “I really can’t believe I have a song out with my favorite rapper. This is such a dream for me. Making this was so special, I just want to thank God. Can’t wait for y’all to see what’s coming next.”

Gucci and Mulatto’s collaboration arrives after Gucci delivered his umpteenth project in So Icy Summer earlier this month. A lengthy effort, Gucci followed the album’s release by launching his own label under Atlantic Records, The New 1017. As for Mulatto, the singer previously shared a female-powered remix of her hit track, “B*tch From Da Souf” with Saweetie and Trina.

Watch the “Muwop” video above.

