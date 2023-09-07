Young Nudy earned his first-career entry on the Billboard Hot 100 as a lead artist with “Peaches & Eggplant,” a track featuring 21 Savage and housed on his Gumbo album from February. The single debuted on the Hot 100 in June, around the time Nudy dropped the extremely raunchy video, and has spent 13 weeks on the chart, peaking at No. 49 on September 2.

What could Nudy possibly do to boost the song’s chart positioning? Get Latto and Sexyy Red on a remix.

[Peach emoji, eggplant emoji] Remix Friday @youngnudy #WasGoneDoAJointPostWithSexyyButYallDeletedHerIG [angry emoji],” Latto captioned an Instagram video of her twerking alongside Sexyy Red.

The playful nature of Latto’s Instagram tease is on par with Young Nudy’s mindset when creating “Peaches & Eggplant” in the first place, as he told Billboard‘s Kyle Denis in July.

“I ain’t even gonna play like I was on some intentional sh*t — it was just me playing around in the studio and being goofy,” he said. “I was just being silly with my buddies.”

Nudy also joked about the “ratchet” video, saying, “That motherf*ker was lit, though! It really wasn’t even that many people at first. I was like, ‘You know what? I’m finna make this sh*t public for everybody to come.’ Because I just want everybody to have fun. I’m a down-to-earth type of person, so I don’t really care about having a lot of people around me who just wanna kick it, when it comes to certain situations.”

Watch the “Peaches & Eggplant” video above to prepare for Latto and Sexyy Red’s remix.