Tuesday marks the three-year anniversary of Nipsey Hussle’s debut album, Victory Lap, which found the Slauson rapper take a moment to reflect on all the things that occurred during his decade-long rise, including his many celebrated mixtapes like The Marathon, Crenshaw, and Mailbox Money. Many fans took to social media to share their favorite songs from Victory Lap. Lauren London, meanwhile, who began dating Nipsey back in 2013, hopped on Instagram to reveal a fun fact about the rapper’s debut album.

@LaurenLondon actually recorded vocals for Nip's Victory Lap. pic.twitter.com/hJyiPK6VWm — Free Deshaun Watson (@LordTreeSap) February 16, 2021

“Fun fact: the voice that says ‘victory lap’ on the album is me,” she wrote. She also added that her son Kross was “on my hip” as she recorded the vocals for Victory Lap. Her voice can be found at the end of the album’s title track, with Stacey Barthe, and on “Real Big,” with Marsha Ambrosius. London also starred in Nipsey’s video for “Double Up,” featuring Dom Kennedy and Belly, where she plays the role of a former love interest to Nipsey.

The news arrives after M1 and Stic.Man of Dead Prez revealed that Nipsey intended to remake their classic 2000 album Let’s Get Free to complete his record deal with Atlantic.

