When Leon Bridges announced his new album in March, he accompanied the news with two new tracks, “Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand” and “Bad Bad News.” The latter received an accompanying video that found Bridges showing off his dancing skill, but the new clip for the former does something a little different.

Leon Bridges’ “Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand” video finds the singer floating in and out of people’s lives like a ghost, unable to connect (or, even properly walk) within the video’s scenes. Even with the haunting, lonely clip, it’s Bridges voice that still becomes the star in the transportive experience of listening to him sing. Director Natalie Rae had this to say about the video’s concept:

“Bet Ain’t Worth the Hand is about the human desire to connect to each other while we live in a world increasing separating us. We watch Leon unable to be grounded as he floats through the lives of people who are disconnected. As he sings we tap into an increasingly common feeling of disconnection from each other and ourselves. Leon’s tries to feel connected through bringing comfort to the people he crosses like a guardian angel, until we find out who he is looking for. The video leaves us wondering what may linger in loss and regret if we are not able to be present to the relationships around us.”

Check out Leon Bridges’ “Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand” video above, and look for his new album, Good Thing, out on May 4.