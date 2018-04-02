Leon Bridges Floats Around Like A Ghost In The Haunting ‘Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand’ Video

#Leon Bridges
Deputy Music Editor
04.02.18

When Leon Bridges announced his new album in March, he accompanied the news with two new tracks, “Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand” and “Bad Bad News.” The latter received an accompanying video that found Bridges showing off his dancing skill, but the new clip for the former does something a little different.

Leon Bridges’ “Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand” video finds the singer floating in and out of people’s lives like a ghost, unable to connect (or, even properly walk) within the video’s scenes. Even with the haunting, lonely clip, it’s Bridges voice that still becomes the star in the transportive experience of listening to him sing. Director Natalie Rae had this to say about the video’s concept:

“Bet Ain’t Worth the Hand is about the human desire to connect to each other while we live in a world increasing separating us. We watch Leon unable to be grounded as he floats through the lives of people who are disconnected. As he sings we tap into an increasingly common feeling of disconnection from each other and ourselves. Leon’s tries to feel connected through bringing comfort to the people he crosses like a guardian angel, until we find out who he is looking for. The video leaves us wondering what may linger in loss and regret if we are not able to be present to the relationships around us.”

Check out Leon Bridges’ “Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand” video above, and look for his new album, Good Thing, out on May 4.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Leon Bridges
TAGSBet Ain't Worth The HandGood ThingLeon Bridges

The RX

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 2 hours ago
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 3 days ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 5 days ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 1 week ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP