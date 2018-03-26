Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

When Leon Bridges announced his sophomore album Good Thing a couple weeks ago, the news was accompanied by two new songs: The emotional and soulful “Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand,” and “Bad Bad News,” which is borderline impossible to not at least nod your head to if you weren’t immediately compelled to get up and dance. That seems to be how Bridges feels about the latter song himself, anyway, because he’s bobbing and sliding all over the place in her new “Bad Bad News” video.

In the clip, directed by Natalie Rae, the action goes back and forth between a stressed woman (played by Paloma Elsesser) walking the city streets and getting into the rhythm of the song, and Bridges doing plenty of dancing himself in a rehearsal space with a full band playing the song.

Bridges previously told Zane Lowe when the song premiered that the track addresses the social and political climate of the world:

“I wanted to put that kind of message through songs like ‘Bad Bad News’ and for me, I grew up with certain people telling me that I couldn’t be great. And that’s the whole message of that song is just making something out of nothing.”

Good Thing comes out May 4th via Columbia. In the meantime, watch the video for “Bad Bad News” above.