Leon Bridges Shows Off His Impressive Dancing In The Video For ‘Bad Bad News’

#Leon Bridges
03.26.18 3 hours ago

When Leon Bridges announced his sophomore album Good Thing a couple weeks ago, the news was accompanied by two new songs: The emotional and soulful “Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand,” and “Bad Bad News,” which is borderline impossible to not at least nod your head to if you weren’t immediately compelled to get up and dance. That seems to be how Bridges feels about the latter song himself, anyway, because he’s bobbing and sliding all over the place in her new “Bad Bad News” video.

In the clip, directed by Natalie Rae, the action goes back and forth between a stressed woman (played by Paloma Elsesser) walking the city streets and getting into the rhythm of the song, and Bridges doing plenty of dancing himself in a rehearsal space with a full band playing the song.

Bridges previously told Zane Lowe when the song premiered that the track addresses the social and political climate of the world:

“I wanted to put that kind of message through songs like ‘Bad Bad News’ and for me, I grew up with certain people telling me that I couldn’t be great. And that’s the whole message of that song is just making something out of nothing.”

Good Thing comes out May 4th via Columbia. In the meantime, watch the video for “Bad Bad News” above.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Leon Bridges
TAGSBad Bad NewsGood ThingLeon Bridges

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 3 days ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 5 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP