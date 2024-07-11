Check out the Les Ardentes Festival set times you need to know below, and find the full schedule exclusively on the Les Ardentes Festival app.

Here Are The Les Ardentes Festival Set Times For 2024

Set times are listed in local time and subject to change.

Thursday, July 11

Destroy Lonely is set to perform from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., and the same stage (Big Eye) will host Gunna from 7:50 p.m. to 8:50 p.m. and Offset from 10:10 p.m. to 11:20 p.m. DJ Snake will close the night from 11:20 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Friday, July 12

Rosie will jumpstart the day from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sexyy Red is due to perform from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., followed by 21 Savage from 10:20 p.m. to 11:20 p.m. and Doja Cat from 11:30 p.m. to 12:45 a.m.

Saturday, July 13

Ayra Starr will perform from 4:30 p.m. to 5:20 p.m. to set the tone for Zola (6:40 p.m. to 7:40 p.m.), Don Toliver (9:10 p.m. to 10:20 p.m.), and Central Cee (11:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.) on the Phoenix stage.

Sunday, July 14

Yeat is due on Big Eye from 10:15 p.m. to 11:15 p.m., flowing right into Nicki Minaj punctuating the weekend from 11:30 p.m. to 12:45 a.m. on the Phoenix stage.