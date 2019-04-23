Life Is Beautiful’s 2019 Lineup Is Led By Chance The Rapper, Billie Eilish, And Others

The Life Is Beautiful festival has become a staple of downtown Las Vegas since its inaugural edition in 2013: the annual event has contributed over $350 million of economic impact and cultural capital to the area. It’s easy to see why, as the fest brings in dynamite lineups every year, and 2019 (from September 20 to 22) will be no different: The Life Is Beautiful lineup for this year has been unveiled, and there’s a lot to love.

The biggest names on the poster are Post Malone, Chance The Rapper, The Black Keys, Billie Eilish, Vampire Weekend, Zedd, Lil Wayne, Portugal. The Man, and Janelle Monáe. Beyond that, there’s also Rüfüs Du Sol, Louis The Child, Of Monsters And Men, Rae Sremmurd, Walk The Moon, Tash Sultana, Lord Huron, Die Antwoord, Maggie Rogers, Phantogram, Toto, Sheck Wes, Carly Rae Jepsen, King Princess, Gunna, Hot Chip, Lewis Capaldi, Pink Sweat$, Jonas Blue, Maxo Kream, Taylor Bennett, 070 Shake, The Aces, Bülow, and others.

Additionally, there will also be some top-tier comedy and podcast offerings, like Pod Save America and Desus & Mero, among others.

Check out the full lineup poster above, and learn more about the fest and about how to secure tickets on the Life Is Beautiful website.

