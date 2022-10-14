Lil Baby’s new album, It’s Only Me, is out now on Quality Control Music and while it’s already looking like a triumph on the order of his last two albums, Harder Than Ever and My Turn, some fans are paying closer attention to one song in particular, since Baby appears to take a swipe at QC labelmate Quavo.

Last week, fans speculated that a line on “Messy” from Quavo and Takeoff’s new album, Only Built For Infinity Links, referred to a rumor about Lil Baby dating Quavo’s ex, Saweetie. And although Lil Baby ostensibly turned in It’s Only Me before hearing “Messy,” there is a line on “Stand On It” that appears to address Quavo’s initial supposed response to the dating rumor in which he wrote on Instagram, “Ain’t trippin we can swap it out!”

Now, on “Stand On It,” Baby takes a quick shot back, rhyming, “I don’t want your bitch, we can’t swap out.”

Fans are rightfully beside themselves over the possible tension between the labelmates, as it could represent the end of an era. While they never really collaborated much over the years, only really appearing as guest artists on other rappers’ songs, they did work together on Quavo’s 2018 album Quavo Huncho on the song “Lose It.” Now, if they really do have beef, it could be fun to see a pair of rappers actually… y’know… rap about it rather than passive-aggressively tweet at each other for a change.

Of course, it’s also been said that “rap is wrestling” so if this all does turn out to be a case of extreme kayfabe, let’s just hope it offers up as much entertainment value as it promises.