Lil Baby’s new album It’s Only Me is out this Friday, October 14, and now, after turning the project in and sharing its tongue-in-cheek cover art, the Atlanta rapper has revealed its tracklist, which features appearances from EST Gee, trap crooner Fridayy, Future, Jeremih, Nardo Wick, Pooh Shiesty, Quality Control labelmate Rylo Rodriguez, and Young Thug.

Of the singles Lil Baby previously released this summer, only “In A Minute” appears among the album’s 23 confirmed tracks. Baby also assured fans that there are no plans to release a deluxe edition, so other songs like “Detox” and “Frozen” may well only exist as standalone for the foreseeable future. In addition to sharing the tracklist for It’s Only Me, Baby also put out the music video for “Heyy,” which you can check out below.

It’s Only Me is out 10/14 via Quality Control Music. You can pre-save it here.

1. “Real Spill”

2 “Stand On It”

3. “Pop Out” Feat. Nardo Wick

4. “Heyy”

5. “California Breeze”

6. “Perfect Timing”

7. “Never Hating” Feat. Young Thug

8. “Forever” Feat. Fridayy

9. “Not Finished”

10. “In A Minute”

11. “Waterfall Flow”

12. “Everything”

13. “From Now On” Feat. Future

14. “Double Down”

15. “Cost To Be Alive” Feat. Rylo Rodriguez

16. “Top Priority”

17. “Danger”

18. “Stop Playin” Feat. Jeremih

19. “FR”

20. “Back And Forth” Feat. EST Gee

21. “Shiest Talk” Feat. Pooh Shiesty

22. “No Fly Zone”

23. “Russian Roulette”