Although fans’ live show etiquette has been on a decline lately, the number of tours, festivals, and more are on a steady incline. Lil Baby is just one of the dozens of artists hitting the road for a national tour. However, several of his It’s Only Us Tour dates were quietly canceled, which sent impacted ticketholders into a frenzy.

In Lil Baby’s latest post on Instagram, where he’s been marketing the tour, ten tour dates were noticeably missing, including the previously planned stops in Phoenix, San Diego, Las Vegas, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, Denver, Minneapolis, Pittsburgh, Indianapolis, and Louisville.

Fans flooded the comment section of the post to demand an explanation for the canceled shows.

That wasn’t the only thing new about the tour flyer. To make up for the canceled show, two new dates were added. In August, his tour will stop in Philadelphia and New York. Pre-sales will begin on Tuesday, July 18, at noon ET. Find more information here.