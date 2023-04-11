In late March, Lil Baby surprised fans in Florida by making a guest appearance on the Future and Friends One Big Party Tour. Future bringing out the “California Breeze” rapper on stage must’ve reignited Lil Baby’s love for performing live to a stadium of roaring fans. So much so that in his latest social media post, the entertainer took time away from his vacation to scout opening acts for a tour of his own.

As he runs the idea by fellow musicians The Kid Laroi, GloRilla, and Gloss Up on FaceTime, everyone eagerly agrees to join Lil Baby on the road for his It’s Only Us Tour. Although the Atlanta native is set to perform at the Metro Metro Festival in Montreal and The Governors Ball music festival prior, the tour officially kicks off in July.

Rylo Rodriguez and Hunxho will also join the It’s Only Us Tour as opening support.

Tickets for Lil Baby’s It’s Only Us Tour go on sale beginning on Thursday, April 13, at 10 am local time. For more information, click here.

View the full tour schedule below.

07/26 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

07/28 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

07/29 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

08/01 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

08/02 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena ^*

08/04 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

08/05 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena ^*

08/06 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

08/09 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

08/12 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

08/14 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

08/15 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

08/17 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center ^

08/18 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum ^

08/19 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center ^

08/23 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

08/24 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

08/26 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

08/31 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

09/02 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/03 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

09/05 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

09/06 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

09/07 — Memphis, TN @ Fedex Forum *

09/08 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

09/09 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *

09/11 –Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

09/12 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

09/15 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

09/16 — Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

09/19 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

09/22 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ FLA Live Arena

^ – No The Kid Laroi

* – No GloRilla