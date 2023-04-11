In late March, Lil Baby surprised fans in Florida by making a guest appearance on the Future and Friends One Big Party Tour. Future bringing out the “California Breeze” rapper on stage must’ve reignited Lil Baby’s love for performing live to a stadium of roaring fans. So much so that in his latest social media post, the entertainer took time away from his vacation to scout opening acts for a tour of his own.
As he runs the idea by fellow musicians The Kid Laroi, GloRilla, and Gloss Up on FaceTime, everyone eagerly agrees to join Lil Baby on the road for his It’s Only Us Tour. Although the Atlanta native is set to perform at the Metro Metro Festival in Montreal and The Governors Ball music festival prior, the tour officially kicks off in July.
“It’s Only Us Tour 2023” 🤯https://t.co/XxKwhpUIkW pic.twitter.com/ZzjGVoOtgi
— P (@qcm_p) April 10, 2023
Rylo Rodriguez and Hunxho will also join the It’s Only Us Tour as opening support.
Tickets for Lil Baby’s It’s Only Us Tour go on sale beginning on Thursday, April 13, at 10 am local time. For more information, click here.
View the full tour schedule below.
07/26 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
07/28 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
07/29 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
08/01 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
08/02 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena ^*
08/04 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
08/05 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena ^*
08/06 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
08/09 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
08/12 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
08/14 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
08/15 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
08/17 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center ^
08/18 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum ^
08/19 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center ^
08/23 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
08/24 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
08/26 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
08/31 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
09/02 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/03 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
09/05 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
09/06 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
09/07 — Memphis, TN @ Fedex Forum *
09/08 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
09/09 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *
09/11 –Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
09/12 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
09/15 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
09/16 — Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
09/19 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
09/22 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ FLA Live Arena
^ – No The Kid Laroi
* – No GloRilla