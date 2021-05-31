Music

Lil Baby And Lil Durk Reflect On Their Journeys To Prosperity On ‘Voice Of The Heroes’

Last week was supposed to bring a new joint project from Lil Baby and Lil Durk, Voice Of The Heroes. Instead, the release was pushed back, and for good reason: The rappers decided to delay the album out of respect for DMX and his posthumous album Exodus, which was released last week. Now, the project is set for release this Friday, and ahead of them, the duo has shared the title track and a video for it.

On the track, the rappers tell stories about their paths to the top of the rap world and how they’ve become role models. For example, Durk expresses the importance of looking out for those close to you, rapping, “Take care of your family and them kids, ’cause I’m too big on family / F*ck them fast cars, before that shawty ‘nem gon’ slide in Camrys.” Elsewhere, Baby raps about leading by example: “I showed all my n****s in the trenches it’s a better life / Never get too big for me to listen, I’ll take your advice.”

Lil Baby previously said of the album, “We coming. Me and Durk dropping an album, fa sho. When it comes to that street sh*t, the streets is like, we the voices and the heroes of this sh*t. You know what I’m saying? Kids look at us like heroes. I know they look at me like one and [Lil] Durk, too. That n**** been holding it down for a minute.”

Voice Of The Heroes is out 6/4 via Quality Control Music/Wolfpack Global Music/Motown Records/Alamo Records.

