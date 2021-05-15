Lil Baby and Lil Durk both had a strong grasp on the hip-hop world in 2020. The former can credit this success to his sophomore album, My Turn, which turned out the be one of the year’s most-streamed albums, while the latter put forth two impressive projects with Just Cause Y’all Waited 2 and The Voice to reach a new level of popularity. Now, together Baby and Durk will make the most of their talents on their upcoming joint album, Voice Of The Heroes. While the effort was due for a May 28 release date, the duo reportedly chose to delay it in respect to DMX.

The move will not have Voice Of The Heroes compete with DMX’s posthumous album, Exodus, which will be released on the 28th. So, in order to allow the late rapper to have a day of his own for the project, Baby and Durk opted to push their joint album back. According to HipHopDX, the news about the delay was shared by Swizz Beatz during an album listening session for Exodus, which was held in partnership with Universal Music Group. It’s unknown when Voice Of The Heroes will be released, but hopefully, listeners won’t have to wait too long to get their hands on it.

Back in March, Baby spoke about the joint project during an interview with MTV News. “God damn, that’s the new one. We coming. Me and [Lil] Durk dropping an album, fa sho,” he said. “When it comes to that street sh*t, the streets is like, we the voices and the heroes of this sh*t. You know what I’m saying? Kids look at us like heroes. I know they look at me like one and [Lil] Durk, too. That n**** been holding it down for a minute.”