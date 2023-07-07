In the video for his new song “Merch Madness,” Lil Baby has some fun with the title’s sports-related concept by teaming up with a squad of athletes to show off his philanthropic side. Filmed at a youth event where NBA players like Chris Paul and Joel Embiid gave away gear backed by Fanatics, Lil Baby roams the halls of The Frederick Douglass Academy in Harlem, New York, and hangs out with the kids as they enjoy their new sports equipment.

Other cameos in the video include Baby’s fellow rappers Meek Mill and Quavo, NFL legends Eli Manning and Tom Brady, and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin. The Merch Madness event, which took place on June 27, reportedly gave away over 300,000 licensed pieces to approximately 100,000 underserved youth in 100 locations across the US. In the song, Lil Baby highlights the endeavor, rapping on the chorus:

Merch madness, I done took it global

Jump back in my bag, did this one for the culture

Ain’t too good to give, my cup been runnin’ over

Made these millions for the kids, I gotta turn it over

Baby’s been growing his corporate partnership portfolio a bunch this year; in May, he announced a collaboration with Axe including his own manga, although in a TikTok he shot to promote it, he was less than impressed with the results of an AI anime filter.

Watch Lil Baby’s “Merch Madness” video.