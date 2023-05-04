Lil Baby dropped the video for “Go Hard” last week. In the track, Baby raps, “Need a Nike deal how I’m runnin’ sh*t,” but he should be perfectly happy with his ongoing Axe partnership.

Earlier this week, Axe and Baby announced they have collaborated on a forthcoming manga, Shonen Baby, due out July 11.

According to ComicBook, the collaboration is meant to commemorate Axe’s “new Fine Fragrance Collection at Walmart.” Fans must purchase an Axe product from the collection at Walmart to gain access to the manga, which will officially be available for download “during an exclusive invite-only virtual launch event” this summer.

The report continues, “Produced by Passion Pictures with artist Future Power Station and Lil Baby in tow, Shonen Baby is teased as a manga that taps into the aspects of Shonen action manga releases. Shonen Baby sees Lil Baby and AXE ’embark on a unique journey to save Atlanta from the evil Culture Vultures out to drain the city of its juice, while unlocking their inner G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All Time).’ Lil Baby will be tapping into special powers for the manga as well.”

If anybody is qualified to save Atlanta, it’s Baby, who already has his own day recognized by the city.

Axe’s official website has initiated a countdown clock to the Shonen Baby release and laid out all the necessary steps: purchase any qualifying Axe product via Walmart before May 31, upload proof of receipt by June 15, and voila, “unlock the Ll Baby experience.”

Axe has served as a vessel for Baby to express his love for anime before. Last September, as relayed by Revolt, Axe and Baby generated “three animated digital episodes” to “give people an inside look into some of [Lil Baby’s] most distinct memories associated with Axe scents.”

1 out of 1 @lilbaby4PF says AXE Cool Ocean is like having a fresh haircut pic.twitter.com/r5qS23bSQv — AXE (@AXE) September 22, 2022

Phoenix smells like the first time you heard @lilbaby4PF rap on Life Goes On pic.twitter.com/3gZW2n3Kyo — AXE (@AXE) September 22, 2022

Baby said in a statement at the time, “I’ve always been a big fan of anime, so having Axe turn some of my intimate memories and thoughts into an animated mini-series is kind of surreal.”

Watch the teaser for Shonen Baby above.