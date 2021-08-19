No, that’s not a typo. Today’s UPROXX Sessions guest Lil Duece really spells his name like that — which actually benefits him on searches. Today, the Inglewood native delivers a laid-back performance of his signature single “Outside (Tiny Yung Freestyle),” leaning heavily into his trademark LA-inflected flow over the track’s swinging, saxophone-laden instrumental.

Duece might not be a household name outside the confines of Los Angeles County, but in his hometown, he’s a rising star, turning in standout guest verses alongside fellow Angelenos like 1TakeQuan (the crewmate of another Sessions alum, 1TakeJay), 2 Eleven, Rucci, and Skeme, while songs like “Judo” and his June 2021 collaborative mixtape with Shoreline Mafia’s Rob Vicious have raised his profile in recent years. Meanwhile, the Lyrical Lemonade-approved “Outside,” with its region-agnostic production, has provided a near-perfect vehicle to carry his obviously deeply-rooted rap style and LA gang life references to the nation at large.

Watch Lil Duece perform “Outside (Tiny Yung Freestyle)” for UPROXX Sessions above.

