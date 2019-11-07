In the opulent video for their menacing collaboration “Die Slow,” Lil Durk and 21 Savage try to the beat the bank the hard way, staging a casino heist with the help of some sexy accomplices. The masked ladies storm the floor loaded for bear with machine guns galore as 21 and Durk place big bets at the blackjack and roulette tables, respectively. The hold-up goes off without a hitch, allowing the rappers to meet up with their riches at a secondary location some time later.

“Die Slow” is the latest single from Lil Durk’s August album Love Songs 4 The Streets 2, which also featured appearances from A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Key Glock, King Von, Meek Mill, and Nicki Minaj. The same month, the Chicago rapper was cleared to travel for tour after being arrested and charged with five felonies for a recent shooting in Atlanta. Police say they have video of Durk committing the shooting, allowing a judge to charge him with intent to murder in the case.

With such a heavy charge hanging over his head, it’s surprising that Durk would shoot a video with even prop guns like “Die Slow,” but it seems he has an image to maintain — at least he got someone else to perform the staged heist, so he wouldn’t have to.

Love Songs 4 The Streets 2 is out now via Alamo/Interscope Records.