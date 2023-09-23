Lil Durk had a hit on his hands this past summer. His J. Cole collaboration “All My Life” was in heavy rotation on the radio and streaming platforms these past few months. The song even reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. But despite the two rappers’ musical chemistry and the song’s undeniable impact, the two had never performed the song live together.

Until last night (September 22), that is. At iHeart Radio Festival in Las Vegas, Durk performed a comprehensive set of his several hits. During the set, he surprised fans by bringing out Cole for a performance of “All My Life.”

Though this was only the first time the duo has performed the song together live, the two matched each other’s energy well. The audience cheered when Cole arrived to the stage, and maintained their good spirits as the two performed the song.

While the two have a clear admiration for each other, Durk admitted in an interview with Complex that he felt Cole outrapped him on the song.

“The number one thing, he smoked my ass on that, for one,” Durk said. “Barely. That barely happens. But shoutout to Cole…We made it happen.”

You can see a clip of the performance above.