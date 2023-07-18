It’s a bad week for tour news. Just a day after Lil Baby unceremoniously dumped several dates from his upcoming It’s Only Us Tour — and saw tour opener The Kid Laroi jump ship in turn — Baby’s frequent collaborator Lil Durk has also canceled a slew of upcoming dates, per XXL. While Baby’s cancellations are being blamed on poor ticket sales, though, Durk’s Sorry For The Drought Tour dates were 86ed after the Chicago rapper was hospitalized with “severe dehydration,” according to TMZ. After a week-long stay, he was told not to travel, prompting the cancellations.

In a statement, he said, “My fans mean everything to me, you’re the reason why I do this. I was looking forward to touching all of my European fans, performing this week(end), attending the ESPYs and more but after performing and traveling daily I’ve become severely dehydrated and advised by my doctors not to travel due to exhaustion. Once I get my full energy back, it’s back to business which I’m looking forward to.”

Durk’s tour now consists of just five dates, including Tampa, a pair of Chicago dates, Indiana, and Houston. It’s unclear whether his opening acts DD Osama, Kodak Black, and NLE Choppa will join him.