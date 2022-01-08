Last spring, Lil Mosey was arrested in his home state of Washington after he failed to appear in court on second-degree rape charges. The charges came after a January 2021 incident that allegedly took place at a cabin party. A woman says she and a friend visited the rapper and later passed out due to alcohol consumption. Of course, they were in no state to give consent for any sexual encounter. The woman says she awoke with injuries on her arm, neck, and inner knee and later received a text from another party guest that said Mosey and another man, Francisco P. Prater, who was also charged with rape, talked about “training two girls.”

Mosey pled not guilty to the charge, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison as well up to $50,000 in fines. With the case still pending, a new development has occurred that will surely impact things for Mosey. On Friday, according to TMZ, Judge James W. Lawyer, who is presiding over the case, denied a request from Mosey’s defense team to use prior sexual encounters that the rapper and the victim had in the case.

The ruling comes after a Mosey was ordered to stay away from the victim ahead of their trial. He received a sexual assault pre-trial protection order, which prohibits him from being within 500 feet of the victim. Mosey must maintain absolute sobriety and cannot possess a firearm.