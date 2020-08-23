Lil Mosey was finding success at every turn in his blossoming career thanks to his Gold-certified album Certified Hitmaker and his hit single, “Blueberry Faygo.” Unfortunately, Mosey ran into trouble with the law recently as the rapper was reportedly arrested last week for carrying a concealed weapon.

According to a report from TMZ, police officers pulled over his 2016 Cadillac after it was spotted driving without plates. After noticing a holster was in the driver’s seat, officers conducted a search within the vehicle and discovered three loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistols.

One of the pistols police officers discovered was in the possession of a juvenile who was reportedly in the vehicle with Mosey along with Mosey’s bodyguard. Another pistol was found in the glove box while the third one was found in the center console. In addition to the guns, officers also found four credit cards in the bodyguard’s backpack that were not registered to any of the occupants in the vehicle.

No one in the vehicle claimed to be responsible for the weapons found in the glove box and center console, and as a result, the three occupants in the vehicle were arrested and booked on felony concealed weapons charges. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office is reportedly reviewing the case prior to Mosey’s court date, which is reportedly next month.

Mosey’s arrest arrives after the rapper connect with Lil Baby for their “Back At It.”

[via TMZ]