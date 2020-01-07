Seattle, Washing rising star Lil Mosey takes some post-apocalyptic inspiration from Mad Max and gets a lyrical assist from Canton, Ohio rapper Trippie Redd in the new, Michael Garcia-directed video for “Never Scared” from his sophomore album Certified Hitmaker. The video sees the two former XXL Freshmen tromping through the desert and lounging around the hollowed-out hull of an abandoned aircraft with a bevy of models all decked-out in their army surplus-inspired festival best. Don’t expect much in the way of plot; the video is more of a fashion showcase than a mini-movie, but it’s still effective in letting Lil Mosey shine.

For those unfamiliar with Mosey, “Never Scared” is a serviceable opportunity to get to know the emerging teen star, who rose to prominence as a member of the so-called “SoundCloud rap” generation of rappers who cropped up in 2016. However, after working extensively with Cole Bennett of Lyrical Lemonade, Mosey had built enough buzz to sign to Interscope and release his debut album Northsbest in 2018. It peaked at No. 29 on the Billboard 200, prompting XXL to give him a spot on its 2019 Freshman cover. His follow-up album, Certified Hitmaker, also contains features from Chris Brown and Gunna, putting Lil Mosey in a class of rappers listeners would do well to get familiar with.

Certified Hitmaker is out now on Interscope.