Getty Image

At the end of June, Lil Nas X hinted that he is part of the LGBTQ community, a fact that he has since confirmed. The “Old Town Road” rapper appeared on BBC Breakfast, and he spoke with the hosts about his experience coming out as gay.

He confirmed that he is in fact gay, responding when the hosts asked exactly what he was hinting at with his tweets, “That I am gay.” He then revealed that he had thought about not coming out at all, saying, “It’s something I was considering never doing, ever. Taking to the grave. But I don’t want to live my entire life — especially how I just got to where I’m at — not doing what I want to do.”

He was then asked what he hopes his fans take away from him coming out, and he responded, “That they feel more comfortable. Especially within the country and hip-hop communities, […] it’s not really accepted in either.”

He was also asked if he was expecting any backlash, and he answered, “Oh, I’m already getting it! Learning the internet over the past couple years, I used to be that person being negative, so I’m not angry or anything. I understand how they just want that reaction, but I’m just going to joke back with them.”

Old Town Road rapper @LilNasX has seen a backlash since he came out earlier this week – but he tells @BBCBreakfast he's taking it with a sense of humour. pic.twitter.com/9HT9Y4F8ft — BBC Entertainment (@BBCNewsEnts) July 5, 2019

@LilNasX walking in front of the bbc cameras after his interview was my favourite thing to wake up to today pic.twitter.com/g0iLYukWVm — Hammy💫 (@Dantes_Infernoo) July 5, 2019

He also had a funny moment at the end of the interview, when he inadvertently walked in front of the camera. Watch clips from the segment above.