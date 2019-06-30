Getty Image

June has been an eventful month for Lil Nas X. He made guest appearances with the likes of Cardi B and Miley Cyrus. He also survived a brief backlash on Twitter over a former Nicki Minaj fan account when the hashtag #LilNasXIsOverParty trended on Twitter. The “Old Town Road” star now says this month holds a very particular meaning to him, hinting that he’s celebrating pride month as a member of the LGBTQ community.

In a tweet, Nas told his fans to listen closely to the lyrics of his song “C7osure” as they could reveal a lot more about the rapper than was anticipated. “some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure,” he wrote, adding a rainbow emoji.

some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure. 🌈🤩✨ pic.twitter.com/O9krBLllqQ — nope (@LilNasX) June 30, 2019

The tweet comes on a day when many big cities across America are celebrating the LGBTQ community with Pride Parades. Though the lyrics of Nas’s “C7osure” are still vague, they could hint at his coming out story.

“Pack my past up in the back, oh, let my future take ahold / This is what I gotta do, can’t be regrettin’ when I’m old,” Lil Nas X sings at one part of the song. Nas could be speaking about his struggle with the decision to come out.

“Brand new places I’ll choose and I’ll go, I know / Embracin’ this news I behold unfolding / I know, I know, I know it don’t feel like it’s time / But I look back at this moment, I’ll see that I’m fine.”

Fans were very supportive of Nas’s news on Twitter.

LGBT or not you're a badass artist and badass person! We all love you no matter what and those who say otherwise are nobodies that have nothing better to do than complain about something they can't change. — lil dumpsterfire (@sum_dum_fuker) June 30, 2019

lgbt kinq we love and support you no matter what😭🏳️‍🌈💓 — lil nas x news and facts (@bangerzcircus) June 30, 2019