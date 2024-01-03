Lil Nas X Pre-Grammy Gala 2023
Getty Image
Music

Lil Nas X Had A Perfectly Dismissive Response To Dave Chappelle’s Joke About Him In His New Stand-Up Special

On his new Netflix stand-up special The Dreamer, Dave Chappelle devotes some time to discussing Lil Nas X. He told the story of meeting him, and there was more beyond that.

He set up a fictional scenario of a teacher asking a young Lil Nas X what he wants to be when he grows up. Chappelle said, “What do you want to be when you grow up, Lil Nas X?’ That n**** stood up in front of the whole class: ‘I want to be the gayest n**** that ever lived. I want to do a music video, slide down a stripper pole, all the way to the depths of Hell, and suck the devil’s dick at ten o’clock on BET while all the kids are awake and can see me.’ Shockingly, that was the only dream that worked out.”

Lil Nas X caught wind of this clip on X (formerly Twitter), sharing it and writing, “yall gotta let call me by your name go, me and the devil broke up 3 years ago. yall acting like children of divorce.”

He later continued to call out his naysayers, tweeting, “I love this constant cycle the world has with me. when i started making music yall told me i was just another twitter rapper. then i made the biggest song of all time. yall called me a one hit wonder. then i dropped one the most streamed albums of the year with 3 top 5 hits. now yall saying my new sh*t not finna do nothing. At some point yall gotta realize I am gods favorite. 1/12/24.”

