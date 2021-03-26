Last night, after months of Hype, Lil Nas X finally released his “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” video. Ahead of the premiere, he excitedly tweeted, “bro i wrote this song myself, co-directed the video, and had to step way out of my comfort zone for this moment to take place tonight! i hope you guys love it! F*CKK I CANT WAIT!!!” He later added, “can’t wait for you to see the video tonight! ITS AN EXPERIENCE!”

For some music fans, though, it was an experience they felt like they had seen before. Following the video’s debut, FKA Twigs became a trending topic on Twitter as people started point out perceived similarities between Nas’ new video and Twigs’ 2019 visual for “Cellophane.”

Twigs famously learned how to pole dance for her video and does so in mystical-looking environments, which is not unlike what Nas does in his clip. Some shared screenshots of frames from both videos that are strikingly similar. One user pointed out that Nas’s “Old Town Road” video won a Grammy over Twigs, which they felt added another layer of insult to Nas’ alleged plagiarism.

"FKA twigs did not invent pole dancing" No shit sherlock, now make this make sense pic.twitter.com/ZorScaIH0K — anna (@matidiopforever) March 26, 2021

fka twigs lost her best music video Grammy to old town road and now here he is plagiarizing the entire cellophane video? That doesn’t sit right with me pic.twitter.com/mwX3uHHOun — nico 🍒 (@fkanico) March 26, 2021

Check out some other reactions to Nas’ new “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” video below.

lil nas x paying tribute to fka twigs’ cellophane pic.twitter.com/Kllxy2wDtT — ✩ cₕᵣᵢₛₜᵢₐₙ ∗. (@lostwig) March 26, 2021

everybody @ the fka twigs concept store pic.twitter.com/2qFB6r5kD9 — ✩ cₕᵣᵢₛₜᵢₐₙ ∗. (@lostwig) March 26, 2021

no i’m actually mad fka twigs deserves credit for lil nas x’s rip off cellophane music video pic.twitter.com/9equaCvSsL — ali (@twigsalterego) March 26, 2021

lil nas x after watching cellophane by fka twigs pic.twitter.com/9GcgoGEJhu — wiLL (@willfulchaos) March 26, 2021