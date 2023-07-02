Lil Nas X Glastonbury Festival 2023 (Day 5)
Music

Lil Nas X Was Nearly Hit By An Interesting Choice Of Sex Toy On Stage, So He Made A Joke Out Of It

At this year’s Glastonbury Festival 2023, Lil Nas X joined the growing list of musicians who’ve had items hurled at them during a concert. During his appearance at the outdoor event, the rapper was nearly hit by an interesting choice of sex toy on stage. In typical Lil Nas X fashion, instead of reprimanding the fan, he joked about it.

A video shows Lil Nas X dodging an item as it nearly grazed his leg. He then walked over to see what was thrown. After realizing it was a replica vagina or “pocket p*ssy,” as it is known in the adult entertainer industry, Lil Nas X picked it up. As he turned to the crowd, he jokingly asked, “Who threw they p*ssy on stage?”

Lil Nas X retweeted the video, which prompted fans to immediately join in on the joke. One person wrote, “I’ve heard people would throw phones, bottles, and clothing, but this is a first 😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

Another wrote, “Feel like it was part of the show lol 😂,” acknowledging Nas’ jokester way but also puzzled as to why anyone would throw female genitalia at an openly gay man.

“Now, why would you pick it up 😂,” asked one person, rightfully questioning the sanitary nature of the item.

Another was okay with throwing items at Lil Nas X but had specific stipulations about what was acceptable, writing, “The only thing you should ever throw at Lil Nas X is paper money $20 and up.”

