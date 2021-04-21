Lil Nas X Claps Back At Critics Who Claim He’s ‘Being Gay For Success’

Lil Nas X has faced a lot of backlash for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” both the song and its controversial video. On top of that, there was that line of “Satan Shoes,” which added fuel to the fire. For the most part, the singer has stuck to his trolling ways, but things took a turn when some people questioned his sexuality, claiming it was a front. That prompted Lil Nas to take to Twitter to set the record straight.

y’all love saying i’m being gay for success but can’t name 5 successful gay male artists in the last 10 years to save your life — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) April 20, 2021

i’m not dissing anyone. i’m acknowledging the fact that we aren’t usually as successful as our peers. what’s not clicking starbucks spellman. https://t.co/iyQfQzCRLG — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) April 20, 2021

“Y’all love saying i’m being gay for success but can’t name 5 successful gay male artists in the last 10 years to save your life,” he said in one tweet. The responses piled up. One person claimed Lil Nas was dissing other artists, but the singer quickly denied that. “I’m not dissing anyone,” he said. “I’m acknowledging the fact that we aren’t usually as successful as our peers. what’s not clicking starbucks spellman.” Another hopped in and took a shot at Lil Nas and his “Montero,” but once again, he had another great response for it.

it’s a million niggas in the industry that make nothing but songs about women and y’all don’t complain. but i make my first song about a nigga and now it’s my entire artistry. y’all crack me up man. https://t.co/l9J69jVnE5 — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) April 20, 2021

“It’s a million n****s in the industry that make nothing but songs about women and y’all don’t complain,” he wrote. “But i make my first song about a n**** and now it’s my entire artistry. y’all crack me up man.”