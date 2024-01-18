Last year, Lil Nas X made a splash at the Toronto International Film Festival with the premiere of a new documentary movie, Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero. Soon, the film will be made available more widely, as its set to debut on HBO January 27 at 8 p.m. ET and start streaming via Max at the same time.

Today, a new two-minute trailer was shared, and it serves as an overarching summary of his journey so far, from early life to “Old Town Road,” from his sexuality to his fans and his haters.

A press release for the movie notes:

“The film […] follows Lil Nas X as he embarks on his first ever global tour. The diaristic film is a remarkably intimate portrait of an artist on tour navigating identity, family, expectations and acceptance, all while reflecting on his place within the legacy of Black, queer performers. Directed by Carlos López Estrada and Zac Manuel, Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero captures one of today’s most provocative pop stars at a transformational point in his life, both on and off stage. Shot over the course of 60 days with unparalleled access, the film follows Montero Hill, aka Lil Nas X, on an emotional odyssey through the creation and performance of the critically acclaimed Long Live Montero show.”

Check out the trailer above.