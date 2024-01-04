The long-awaited release date for Lil Nas X’s tour documentary, Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero, is closer than ever. The film, which premiered at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival, is coming to HBO and Max at the end of the month, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It’ll debut on HBO at 8pm ET on January 27, hitting the Max streaming platform at the same time. The film is directed by Zac Manuel and Carlos López Estrada (whose credits include Blindspotting and Raya And The Last Dragon).

The film’s 2023 premiere at TIFF was actually delayed due to a bomb threat against the festival; however, organizers said that the threat was general, not directed at Lil Nas or his film. The screening went ahead with additional security, and currently holds a 75% score on Rotten Tomatoes with eight critics reviews.

The exquisite arrival of @LilNasX for the World Premiere of LIL NAS X: LONG LIVE MONTERO at #TIFF23 last night. pic.twitter.com/QUtS1jEbtP — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) September 10, 2023

The Long Live Montero Tour was Lil Nas’ first headlining tour, running from September 6, 2022 to March 26, 2023. According to the TouringData page on Twitter, the tour generated over $7 million in revenue after 21 shows, selling around 100,000 tickets. The documentary follows Nas on the tour and sees him talking about his place in the music business as a Black and queer performer.

Nas is preparing for the release of his second album with a rollout playing on the accusations of devil worship prompted by his debut.