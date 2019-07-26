Getty Image

In the months that Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” has dominated the charts, the 20-year-old rapper has extended its success with a variety of remixes with strategically chosen guest stars. Those stars have ranged from country mainstay Billy Ray Cyrus to K-Pop sensation BTS with many others joking about jumping on, including Dolly Parton. However, according to The Daily Beast, there’s at least one person who wanted an “Old Town Road” remix that drew Lil Nas X up short: Pete Buttigieg, the presidential candidate from South Bend, Indiana affectionately referred to as “Mayor Pete.”

According to The Beast’s report, Mayor Pete would have appeared via video at Thursday night’s Internet Live event hosted by Buzzfeed in New York, reciting some of the lyrics from “Old Town Road.” Lil Nas X apparently rejected the proposal, not out any personal feelings about the presidential candidate, but because he didn’t want to be seen as endorsing him — or any other candidate, for that matter. As a result, the appearance was canceled altogether. Buttigieg was previously noted as supporting Lil Nas’ recent decision to come out as queer, tweeting: “I’m thrilled and inspired to see him standing in his truth as a member of the LGBTQ community.”

Buzzfeed’s Internet Live event is described as a live variety show featuring performances and appearances from Broadway singers, internet celebrities, and Lil Nas X himself. BuzzFeed’s editor-in-chief Ben Smith even interviewed New York’s local presidential candidate, Mayor Bill de Blasio.