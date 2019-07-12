Lil Nas X’s New ‘Old Town Road’ Remix Features Young Thug And ‘Yodeling Walmart Kid’ Mason Ramsey

07.12.19 1 hour ago

Columbia

Remember Mason Ramsey? You may know him as the Yodeling Walmart Kid, since early last year, he went viral after video of him yodeling at a Walmart spread online. The 12-year-old has since parlayed that notoriety into a legitimate music career: He performed at Coachella last year, and he’s on tour right now. Well, now he’s being thrust back into the spotlight, as he is one of the featured guests on the latest Lil Nas X remix of “Old Town Road,” which also features Young Thug and Billy Ray Cyrus.

Naturally, the internet is loving Ramsey’s contribution to the song, especially the lyric, “If you ain’t got no giddee up then giddee out my way.”

Around The Web

TAGSBILLY RAY CYRUSLil Nas Xmason ramseyOld Town Roadyodelingyodeling walmart kidYOUNG THUG
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.09.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.09.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.08.19 4 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

07.03.19 1 week ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

07.02.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.02.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP