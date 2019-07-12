Columbia

Remember Mason Ramsey? You may know him as the Yodeling Walmart Kid, since early last year, he went viral after video of him yodeling at a Walmart spread online. The 12-year-old has since parlayed that notoriety into a legitimate music career: He performed at Coachella last year, and he’s on tour right now. Well, now he’s being thrust back into the spotlight, as he is one of the featured guests on the latest Lil Nas X remix of “Old Town Road,” which also features Young Thug and Billy Ray Cyrus.

Naturally, the internet is loving Ramsey’s contribution to the song, especially the lyric, “If you ain’t got no giddee up then giddee out my way.”

Mason Ramsey: “if you ain’t got no giddy up then giddy out my way~eee” pic.twitter.com/XWv9bxRsV9 — dat boi bree (@FeelThe_Sebreze) July 12, 2019