Lil Nas X’s international adventures have been filled with interesting experiences. The “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” rapper was nearly hit with a “pocket p*ssy” sex toy during his performance at the 2023 Glastonbury Festival. However, that was nothing in comparison to nearly ending up in prison overseas after accidentally shutting down part of a Norwegian tunnel.

As reported by Rolling Stone, while sightseeing in the country’s capital, Lil Nas opted to travel via an e-scooter instead of a standard car. Apparently, that decision wasn’t the wisest as the scooters’ GPS systems were not equipped for the tunnel.

The Oslo police force issued a statement regarding the matter on Twitter, writing, “Four people on scooters have lost their way into the Fortress Tunnel. They have used large parts of the roadway, so the road traffic center has closed eastbound lanes until we can transport them out.”

#Oslo #E18 Fire personer på sparkesykkel har forvillet seg inn i Festningstunellen. De har brukt store deler av veibanen, så vegtrafikksentralen har stengt østgående løp frem til vi får transportert dem ut. — OPS Politiet Oslo (@oslopolitiops) July 10, 2023

Shortly after, the musician took to his Instagram Stories to share a photo inside of the tunnel, captioned, “About to go to jail in Norway.” But Lil Nas X quickly killed any suspense by sharing a flick with the officers that detained him with the line, “Nevermind they f*ck with my music.”