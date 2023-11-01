Lil Nas X is easily one of the funniest people in music. So, when an occasion like Halloween comes around, an opportunity to come through with something comedic to show the world, all eyes are on him. Boy, did he deliver this year.

The rapper unveiled his costume in a video shared last night, and it starts out with a shot of a string hanging out of an opening that looks suspiciously like some female anatomy. Those suspicions are confirmed when the camera pans over to Nas, who drags the string as he walks away wearing a costume that can’t really be interpreted as anything other than a used tampon.

Meanwhile, Lil Nas X has been relatively quiet in 2023. In February, though, he offered some updates about his next album. As far as its release date, he said it would be “most likely summer,” but this summer came and went without a new Lil Nas X album. He also noted when asked how many songs he’s expecting to include on the project, “idk i love so many songs plus i’m still in the studio making music so it’s gone be hard to pick.” He elaborated, “it’s mostly planning now. i could easily just release music but i have to build moments around this sh*t. i have to go bigger than before!”